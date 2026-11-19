Walter finished with 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 103-99 loss to Washington.

Walter followed Tuesday's 25-point performance against New York with another productive outing, giving him 43 points and 10 made three-pointers across his last two appearances. More encouraging was his versatility Wednesday, as he also recorded seven rebounds, six assists and three steals while playing a substantial role in Toronto's depleted rotation. With Scottie Barnes (groin), RJ Barrett (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) all missing time of late, Walter has received additional offensive opportunities, although maintaining this level of involvement once the Raptors return to full strength could prove difficult. For now, he should remain in the starting lineup until Leonard is ready to return. Walter is averaging 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a starter.