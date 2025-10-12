Walter will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against the Wizards, according to Raptors reporter Vivek Jacob.

Walter is coming off a dud, as he contributed one point (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one turnover across 22 minutes of Friday's 107-105 preseason win over the Celtics. Walter, who is not guaranteed a rotation spot, is getting a huge opportunity Sunday with Brandon Ingram (rest) getting another night off.