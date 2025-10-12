Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Gets starting nod
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against the Wizards, according to Raptors reporter Vivek Jacob.
Walter is coming off a dud, as he contributed one point (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one turnover across 22 minutes of Friday's 107-105 preseason win over the Celtics. Walter, who is not guaranteed a rotation spot, is getting a huge opportunity Sunday with Brandon Ingram (rest) getting another night off.
More News
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Posts dud in win•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Provides 15 points from bench•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Chips in 19 points in SL loss•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Leads all scorers in SL win•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Drops 16 in SL win•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Won't play in finale•