Walter is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Magic.
Walter will replace Gradey Dick (knee) in the starting five Tuesday. Walter has averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.3 minutes across his nine starting appearances this season.
