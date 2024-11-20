Walter (shoulder) was able to participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Walter has been upgraded from out indefinitely to day-to-day, but he'll need to get his conditioning up. From what it sounds like, a potential return Sunday against the Cavaliers could be on the table. With Scottie Barnes (eye) on the mend, consistent minutes won't be easy to come by for Walter, however.
