Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter will come off the bench for Sunday's game versus the Pacers.
RJ Barrett is back and starting, so Walter will return to a reserve role with the Raptors. As a member of the second unit this season, Walter owns averages of 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 triples per contest.
