Walter (illness) is questionable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

The series will shift to Toronto as the Raptors aim to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole, though they may be without Walter. If the second-year guard is ruled out, Jamal Shead and A.J. Lawson would likely see increased minutes, especially if Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) remains out.