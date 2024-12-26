Walter is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies due to an illness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Walter is in danger of missing his first game since Nov. 25 on Thursday due to an illness. If the rookie guard is unable to suit up against Memphis, Davion Mitchell and Jamison Battle are candidates to receive increased playing time.
