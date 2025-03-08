Walter has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Jazz due to a right quadricep strain, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Walter checked out of the game for good with 9:57 remaining in the third quarter and finished the night with 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes. The Raptors were already holding out eight players Friday for rest or injuries, so the early exit of Walter only further tests the team's depth. Walter will likely face an uphill battle to gain clearance for the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday versus the Wizards.