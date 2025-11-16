Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Limited role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter ended Saturday's 129-111 win over the Pacers with three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three steals across 15 minutes.
Walter continues to play limited minutes off the bench and has yet to exceed 16 minutes in any game thus far. As long as the Raptors are healthy, it appears as though Walter will be utilized sparingly on most nights, limiting his fantasy value to only the deepest leagues. Through 10 games, he is averaging just 3.2 points in 11.9 minutes.
