Walter totaled 14 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to the Bulls.

The rookie has played double-digit minutes in back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 8 and 9. His 14 points were the first time he scored in double figures since New Year's Day. Walter's role and performances have been inconsistent, but with the trade deadline approaching, the 15-33 Raptors could move some veterans and open up time down the stretch for young players. The Baylor product has struggled with his efficiency -- 38.7 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from three and 69.6 percent from the free-throw line -- but he's shown flashes as more than just a shooter. For his 6-foot-4 frame, he's a good offensive rebounder (1.4 offensive rebounds per 36 minutes) and gets to the free-throw line at a relatively high rate given his overall shot profile (3.1 free-throw attempts per 36 minutes).