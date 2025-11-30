Walter logged five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds across 27 minutes during Saturday's 118-111 overtime loss to the Hornets.

Walter moved into the starting lineup for just the second time this season, replacing Collin Murray-Boyles, who shifted back to the bench. Despite the promotion, Walter failed to make the most of his opportunity, scoring no more than five points for the third time in the past five games. He has been alternating good and bad games over his past six appearances, a trend he will look to continue when the Raptors face the Knicks on Sunday.