The Raptors announced Friday that Walter (shoulder) re-injured his right AC joint and will be re-evaluated in a week, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Walter missed time earlier this season with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder and re-aggravated the injury during Wednesday's game against Sacramento. With Walter sidelined for at least a week, Jamison Battle and Jonathan Mogbo (hip) are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Departs for locker room•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Gets 22 minutes in NBA debut•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Good to go against Lakers•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Questionable for Friday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Recalled to NBA•