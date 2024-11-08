The Raptors announced Friday that Walter (shoulder) re-injured his right AC joint and will be re-evaluated in a week, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Walter missed time earlier this season with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder and re-aggravated the injury during Wednesday's game against Sacramento. With Walter sidelined for at least a week, Jamison Battle and Jonathan Mogbo (hip) are candidates to receive increased playing time.