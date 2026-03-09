Walter accumulated 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 win over the Mavericks.

Walter was a spark off the bench along with Sandro Mamukelashvili. Walter hasn't been reliable lately, shooting 38.2 percent from the field over his last six games while averaging 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.2 minutes per contest.