Walter had 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 141-127 overtime victory over the Warriors.

The second-year guard set new season highs in minutes and points while tying his best performance of 2025-26 in made three-pointers. Walter is still trying to find some consistency as part of the Raptors' second unit, scoring in double digits only three times in the last eight games while averaging 8.6 points, 1.5 threes, 1.4 boards, 1.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 19.9 minutes during that span.