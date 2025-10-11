Walter contributed one point (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one turnover across 22 minutes of Friday's 107-105 preseason win over the Celtics.

The Raptors sat out their entire starting lineup Friday, so Walter will be disappointed to not have a larger impact on this game. Toronto's rotation is noticeably deeper this season, particularly on the wings, and Walter's spot is not guaranteed.