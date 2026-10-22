Walter closed with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 135-92 victory over Chicago.

The third-year guard out of Baylor impressed with a well-rounded stat line despite his struggles from behind the arc. His three swipes were second on the team behind Kawhi Leonard (23/6/2/1/4), as Walter did a little bit of everything in the 43-point victory. He was one of five Raptors to score in double figures, and the only one to do so as a reserve, but it'll be interesting to see what his playing time looks like in a more competitive contest.