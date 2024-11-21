Walter practiced with the Raptors 905 of the G League on Thursday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Walter was briefly assigned to the G League on Thursday, but this was just in order to practice. The rookie guard is deemed questionable for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves due to a right shoulder injury.
More News
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Goes through practice•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Still out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Remaining sidelined Friday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Out at least one week•