Walter posted 15 points (4-7 FG, 5-5 FT, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot over 22 minutes in Wednesday's 130-122 win over the Kings.

Walter's participation as a rookie was aided by numerous injuries on Toronto's roster, but the team enters the season with a fairly clean bill of health Brandon Ingram's addition doesn't help Walter's cause either, and for now it appears that the Baylor product will compete for minutes in the second unit alongside Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji and Jamison Battle.