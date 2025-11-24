Walter logged 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 FT), one rebound and one steal over 19 minutes during the Raptors' 119-109 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Walter led the Raptors with four three-pointers, and his 16 points were tied with RJ Barrett (knee) for second most on the team behind Scottie Barnes (17), in what was a balanced scoring effort from Toronto. Walter has seen more playing time of late, having logged 15 minutes or more in four of his last five outings. The second-year pro could be in line for a larger role, as Barrett is getting imaging Monday to determine the severity of his right knee sprain that he suffered during the third quarter of Sunday's game, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca.