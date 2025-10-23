Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Bucks.
After missing the season opener against the Hawks due to an illness, Walter has a chance to make his debut. Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji will likely receive a boost in minutes if Walter is unable to play.
