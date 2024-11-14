Walter (shoulder) won't play in Friday's game versus the Pistons, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Walter is set to miss his fourth straight contest due to a sprained AC in his right shoulder. While Walter is due for a re-evaluation in the coming days, his next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Boston.
