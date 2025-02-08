Walter is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Thunder on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter has started in the Raptors' last two games due to the absence of RJ Barrett (concussion), with the former averaging 13.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 steals over 28.5 minutes per game over that span. Ochai Agbaji will start for the Raptors on Friday, which means Walter will retreat to a reserve role.