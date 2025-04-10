Walter (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.
Walter will miss a second consecutive game Friday with a sore right hip. The Raptors will be thin in the backcourt in Dallas and will likely have to lean on Ochai Agbaji and Jamal Shead to shoulder the load.
