Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Scores 10 points in spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter had 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's preseason victory over Washington.
Coming off a poor performance Friday, Walter was inserted into the starting lineup, with Brandon Ingram given the night off. In what was a much-improved effort, Walter pushed his claim for a regular rotation spot, something that is far from a guarantee. Despite a strong end to the 2024-25 season, Walter will have to claw his way to playing time, assuming the Toronto roster can remain healthy.
