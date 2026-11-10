Walter had 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds over 34 minutes during Monday's 118-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Walter scored double digits for the first time in his past three games, although once again, he lacked peripheral stats. Despite landing an unexpected opportunity due to a knee injury suffered by Kawhi Leonard, Walter has been largely disappointing. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes per game, leaving him outside the top 200 during that span.