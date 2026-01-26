Walter posted nine points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Toronto's 103-101 win over Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Walter showed a little bit of rust Sunday in his return from a seven-game absence due to a right hip injury. He struggled from deep, but he made up for it on the defensive end of the floor with a season-high three steals that he set four times prior to Sunday's contest. Walter started in each of the Raptors' two games prior to his injury, though he'll likely stay in a bench role now that RJ Barrett is back in the fold.