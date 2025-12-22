Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Scores nine points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter closed Sunday's 96-81 loss to the Nets with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes.
Walter, who normally sees minutes in the teens, picked up some run due to the lopsided score. RJ Barrett (knee) is said to be nearing a return, at which point Walter could struggle to find consistent minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Coming off bench vs. New York•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Drops 17 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Offers little in start•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Starting Saturday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Moved back to bench•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Does little in spot start•