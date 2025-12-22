default-cbs-image
Walter closed Sunday's 96-81 loss to the Nets with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes.

Walter, who normally sees minutes in the teens, picked up some run due to the lopsided score. RJ Barrett (knee) is said to be nearing a return, at which point Walter could struggle to find consistent minutes.

