Walter finished with three points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes in Wednesday's 111-91 loss to the Pacers.

Walter struggled to score Wednesday, making just one bucket in a blowout loss. The 2024 first-round pick has primarily come off the bench this season, but he has seen consistent playing time on the lowly Raptors. In 11 games this month, the 20-year-old is averaging 8.5 points and 3.7 rebounds on 43.5 percent shooting in 21.9 minutes per game.