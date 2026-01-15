site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Sidelined again for Friday
Walter (hip) will not play Friday against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Walter will be sidelined for a third straight game and remains without a timetable to return. Jamal Shead is likely to see an uptick in minutes in the meantime.
