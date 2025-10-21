Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Sitting out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter won't play in Wednesday's season opener against Atlanta due to an illness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The ailment should render Walter day-to-day prior to Friday's matchup against the Bucks. More playing time from the second unit will be available for Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji on Wednesday.
