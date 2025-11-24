Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Starting role Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Walter will make his first start of the season with RJ Barrett (knee) sidelined. The second-year guard is coming off a season-high 16-point outing in Sunday's win over the Nets and is averaging 10.0 points, 2.3 steals, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.7 minutes across the Raptors' past three games.
