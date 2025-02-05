Walter will start in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The rookie will get the starting nod with RJ Barrett (concussion) on the shelf. Walter hasn't entered the starting five since Dec. 31, and over his last 10 outings, he has averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.8 minutes per game off the bench.