Walter will start in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The rookie will get the starting nod with RJ Barrett (concussion) on the shelf. Walter hasn't entered the starting five since Dec. 31, and over his last 10 outings, he has averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.8 minutes per game off the bench.
More News
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Makes impact off bench•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Back with parent club•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Rejoins parent club•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Scores eight points in limited run•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Good to go against Brooklyn•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Dealing with sprained finger•