Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter will start Saturday's game against the Hornets.
After Collin Murray-Boyles got the starting nod in Wednesday's win over Indiana with RJ Barrett (knee) sidelined, Walter will return to the starting five Saturday. Over his last five appearances (one start), the second-year guard has averaged 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 22.4 minutes per contest.
