Walter (shoulder) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Celtics, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Walter's absence streak will extend to five games Saturday due to a shoulder injury. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Indiana.
