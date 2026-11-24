Walter notched 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 116-111 loss to Milwaukee.

Walter bounced back from an eight-point performance against Detroit on Friday, and the third-year guard continues to get substantial playing time in Toronto's starting lineup due to the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee). Despite inconsistent shooting, Walter's perimeter volume is encouraging, as he has attempted six or more three-pointers in each of his last nine contests. Over that stretch, the former Baylor standout is averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 32.9 percent from deep. An uptick in his three-point efficiency would strengthen his case as a regular fantasy contributor, but he should maintain a strong floor as long as Leonard remains out because of his established role in the starting unit.