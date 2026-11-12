Walter posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes during the Raptors' 98-93 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

The Raptors connected on only 37.6 percent of their field-goal attempts Wednesday, but Walter paced the offense with a team-high 17 points. Most of his scoring output came on his five three-pointers, which tied a season high that he set against the Timberwolves on Oct. 25. Walter has started in each of Toronto's last nine games, which has coincided with the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee). During that nine-game stretch, Walter has averaged 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.0 steals over 31.5 minutes per contest.