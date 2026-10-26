Walter amassed 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-94 loss to Minnesota.

Walter had arguably the best game of his career, taking full advantage of a temporary move into the starting lineup. With Kawhi Leonard out due to knee swelling, Walter did his best to emulate his production, leading the team with 22 points, while also adding three combined steals and blocks. Assuming Leonard's absence is only short-term, Walter will likely return to the bench sooner rather than later. However, he should at least be on the radar, even in standard league, thanks to his impressive start to the season.