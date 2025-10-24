Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Bucks with an illness.
Walter is likely to be available for his season debut Friday. The swingman will be an option near the end of the Toronto bench, but his presence may not adversely affect the playing time of Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji very much.
More News
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Questionable for Friday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Sitting out with illness•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Scores 10 points in spot start•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Gets starting nod•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Posts dud in win•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Provides 15 points from bench•