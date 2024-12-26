Walter (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Memphis, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Walter will be held out of his first matchup since Nov. 25 due to the illness, and his next chance to feature will come Sunday against Atlanta. With the rookie sidelined, Jonathan Mogbo and Jamison Battle could see an uptick in playing time.
