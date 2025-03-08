Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Walter (quadriceps) is out for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter will miss Saturday's contest due to a right quadriceps strain he suffered against Utah on Friday. Jamison Battle and Jamal Shead are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Walter's next chance to suit up is Monday's rematch with Washington.

More News