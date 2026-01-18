Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Lakers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Sunday will mark the fourth consecutive game on the inactive list for Walter. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the Warriors, but with that game being the first of a back-to-back set, he should be considered doubtful.
More News
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Sidelined again for Friday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Won't play Monday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Won't return Sunday•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Exits to locker room•
-
Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Drains season-high five triples•