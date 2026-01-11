Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walter (hip) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the 76ers, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Walter injured his right hip during the first quarter and has not been cleared to return by medical staff, finishing the night with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist over five minutes. He was making his second consecutive start due to the absences of RJ Barrett (ankle) and Brandon Ingram (thumb), so Gradey Dick and Alijah Martin are poised to see more minutes off the bench for the rest of Sunday's contest. Walter is now in jeopardy of being sidelined for Monday's rematch against Philadelphia.
