Walter will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Walter will come off the bench after appearing in the Raptors 905's 134-92 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm on Thursday, during which he chipped in seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds across 13 minutes. The rookie started in the parent club's last four outings following a nine-game absence due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, during which he averaged 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 22.0 minutes per contest.
