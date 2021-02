Harris contributed 32 points (12-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and two rebounds in Thursday's 117-92 win over G League Salt Lake City.

Harris put together his best shooting performance of the season. The 2020 second-round pick continues to make a splash in the G Leauge. He's now averaged 17.1 points per game while hitting 46.8 percent of field goals and 48.5 percent of three-pointers.