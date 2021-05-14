Harris (foot) is listed as doubtful Friday against the Mavericks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Making his first career start Thursday night against Chicago, Harris saw 27 minutes and finished with 17 points, one rebound and one steal while draining three three-pointers. However, he emerged from the contest with a sore left foot, and the Raptors are not expecting him to be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. Assuming he does sit, the hope is that Harris can return for Sunday's finale against Indiana.