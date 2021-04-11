site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raptors-jalen-harris-out-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Raptors' Jalen Harris: Out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harris (hip) is listed as out for Sunday's game against New York.
Harris will continue his absence, which has dated back to mid-March. A timetable for his return is unclear.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read