Raptors' Jalen Harris: Out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harris (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Harris continues to be sidelined by an inflamed right hip, and it's unclear when he may be able to retake the court.
