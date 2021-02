Harris recorded 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds across 35 minutes in Monday's 135-125 win over G League Santa Cruz.

Harris finished second on the team in both scoring and rebounds Monday, and he led G League squad in assists. The rookie second-round pick out of Nevada has hit 40 percent of field goals this season, including 50 percent of three-pointers, to average 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.