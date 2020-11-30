Harris agreed Monday with the Raptors on a two-way contract, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

He'll fill the two-way spot that was previously occupied by forward Oshae Brissett, who re-signed with Toronto on a multi-year, standard NBA deal. The No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Harris is unlikely to crack head coach Nick Nurse's rotation as a rookie, but the scoring prowess he showcased during his redshirt junior season at Nevada in 2019-20 at least makes him an intriguing prospect at the back end of the roster.