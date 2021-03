Harris recorded 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 127-100 playoff loss to G League Delaware.

Harris had an unconventional G League season, as he battled a dislocated finger and also briefly left the bubble to join the NBA club. Nevertheless, he played a significant role with Raptors 905, recording 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while hitting 46.2 percent of his field goals.